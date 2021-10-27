 Skip to main content
Parson Family Fourth Fall Festival set for October 30
Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will hold the fourth annual Parson Family Fall Festival and Trick-or-Treating events from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Governor's Mansion. The events will feature several vendors, children's activities, and bluegrass musical entertainment.

 File photo

"We look forward to hosting our fourth annual Parson Family Fall Festival and Trick-or-Treating events at the People's House," Gov. and First Lady Parson said in a joint statement. "This is an opportunity to further connect with Missouri families and celebrate the autumn season in our great state. We invite everyone to join us at the People's House for some good family fun!" 

In addition to over a dozen vendors, activities will include a bounce house, face painting, trick-or-treating, and more. Popular local band the Kay Brothers will perform bluegrass music for everyone to enjoy.

Several vendors are slated to attend, including AgriMissouri, Elderwood Kettle Corn, Missouri State Parks, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Special Olympics Missouri, Scholastics, HAL's Hoppers, and more.

Children 12 and under are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

