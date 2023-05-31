Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Ninety-year-old Fred Stier needed something to occupy his time and keep him busy, and what he found was much more than that through friendships, camaraderie, and learning new skills.

Stier, an Army veteran, is a student in a new, bi-weekly oil painting class offered through the Whole Health Program at the Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center, which partnered with the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri for the offering.

“I needed something different and new, and this is that,” Stier explained. “It’s very interesting and challenging, and I do enjoy it. I’ve met a lot of nice, friendly people. It’s what we need a lot more of.”

After starting from a pencil sketch depicting flowers in a vase in the first class, Stier builds upon his work each session as he learns new techniques. Ultimately, his creation will be uniquely his own.

Other veterans have found joy in the painting classes as well.

“They were offering, and it was something I always wanted to try,” said Army veteran Jessica Staple. “It’s relaxing and helps take your mind off stuff because you’re concentrating on what you’re doing. I really like that the VA is offering things like this.”

Army veteran Lou Ann Fuller said it’s “fun coming together… it’s relaxing. I don’t like the weeks we don’t come.”

Offering such programs, VA Nurse Practitioner Trisha Fowler said, is important for veterans’ overall health and is a key component in VA’s mission.

“We’re really trying to push whole health,” she explained. “In health care, there are so many times when we are focused on all these measures we have to meet, and we have to do those because it drives their health care. But we don’t get the time to flip that from ‘What’s the matter with you’ to ‘What matters to you?’”

Whole health programs, she said, do just that and improve veterans’ lives. “The veterans get a lot out of doing different group activities — for one, socializing — and they kind of have a support group and hobbies. It’s something for them to really look forward to.

“We are fortunate to get to do those fun things that matter to them, and it can make a difference in their health care, in their willingness to come see us, and in their emotional and mental health, which is huge.”

Missi Recker, a licensed practical nurse at the Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center, assists with the classes and further explained the benefits of the balance between mind and body which whole health programs create. “When you’re able to relax and enjoy yourself, you don’t hurt as much and you feel better about yourself. Another bonus to the class is you’re here making friends,” she said.

Indeed, Fowler noted, she’s seen many positive changes in the veterans participating in the painting classes. “It’s pretty neat to see the transformation they’re having. I see some of the veterans and they have been super excited. They’ve brought pictures to show off their progress, and several have commented during off weeks that they miss it,” she said.

Air Force veteran Neal Joiner is a student faculty instructor at Southeast Missouri State University and volunteered to teach the painting classes, seeing a big need for such a program.

“There’s a bit of a void in this area for social interaction for veterans, and this helps fill that. That social interaction and camaraderie is important for mental health,” he said.

The response from the class participants, Joiner emphasized, has been very positive. “The litmus for me was how many would come back for session 2, and everybody did,” he said.

He developed the lesson plans for the classes, while the VA Health Care Center provides the needed supplies, Joiner said, and with an existing relationship between himself and the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, finding a place to hold the classes was a “no brainer.”

“Neal came to us and let us know he wanted to pair with Veterans Affairs to do an art class here, and we absolutely jumped on that. We love having classes in this space because it’s a great area to be inspired to do your own artwork,” said council gallery manager Lauren Bishop.

Bishop explained staff at the gallery also are hoping to showcase the Veterans’ final works in an official show, but details have not been worked out yet.

Though the initial art project of painting flowers in a vase and building upon it during each successive class is winding down, Fowler said, the Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center hopes to be able to offer the art classes again, plus more beneficial whole health programs. In fact, it just began offering guitar and yoga classes and has more things in the works.

“We’ve got more stuff coming and we’re excited about it,” she said.

“It's exciting to see how far our Cape Girardeau Health Care Center has come with medical and whole health offerings,” added Recker, noting Health System Administrator Libby Johnson and Chief Nurse Brenda Venable are always willing and supportive in bringing new ideas to life. “I have no doubt that with the great administration we have, the caring staff, and the support of our veterans and the community, the Cape HCC will just keep getting better and better.”

For more information about health care programs and offerings for veterans at the Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center and other facilities in the VA Poplar Bluff health care system, call 573-686-4151 or go online to https://www.va.gov/poplar-bluff-health-care/.