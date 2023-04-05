Thanks to a partnership made up of the LIFE Center, Spire, and Botkin Lumber, a St. Francois County woman has a new ramp to assist her leaving her house.

Randy Windsor, marketing director with the LIFE Center, said the center is a resource for individuals who have disabilities and a resource for senior citizens. The goal of the LIFE Center is to ensure people can live independently in their own home.

“If you’re talking about a person who is dependent upon a wheelchair, or a walker, it’d be a monumental task of getting from the driveway where the car is,” Windsor said. “So we knew that she needed some help with a ramp.”

According to Windsor, Misty Boyer called to ask about having a ramp built. The initial estimate was a 60-foot to 80-foot ramp with several landings. Because of the way the ground tilted, it at first appeared that the Life Center was going to have to say "no," but the addition of another partner made the project possible.

Boyer believes the ramp is going to make things a lot easier for her. She has an electric wheelchair, but it had been kept in storage because there was no way for her to get it into her home. With the new ramp, however, that is no longer a problem.

“It means the world to me because I have a hard time with steps, and this way I can get to the car easily and get back in easily,” said Boyer. “I was expecting them to be here for a couple of days, but they finished it in one day — not even a whole day.”

Boyer is grateful for the people who built the ramp for her and her family.

Spire’s Director of Community Impact, Justin Lopinot, explained that the company offers the Spire Service program that includes grants, sponsorships, and in this case, volunteerism. He added that the company has another program for Spire employees called “A Day for Good,” where they can receive eight hours of company-paid time while supporting a nonprofit through volunteerism, such as the work performed at Boyer's home.

“We wanted to get more and more of our employees involved in those communities where they live and where we work,” Lopinot said. “We’re out there every day and we want to give back.”

The Spire crew that helped on the driveway included Phil Hannah, Steve McNeal, Justin Randall, John Loughery, Derrick Whipple, Jason Ficke, and Jason Forsythe. Spire provided rock to make the improvements.

Once the driveway was finished, the volunteers were able to build the ramp onto the side of the porch with considerably less of a steep incline.

Windsor began looking for a place to buy lumber at a good price. He asked Botkin Lumber where the LIFE Center could purchase treated lumber that could withstand the weather. In response, Botkin Lumber donated a particular type of lumber they have used for similar projects in the past.

Botkin Lumber co-owner Katie Wilkerson explained that her business tries to help not-for-profit organizations whenever there’s a need that lines up with its values and purpose.

“The people that the LIFE Center serves — they are just in a tough spot where they have needs, but they’re not able to provide for themselves,” Wilkerson said. “We’ve tried to be a resource for companies like the LIFE Center where they can take this product and turn it into something usable for their consumers.”

For additional information, contact LIFE Center's Farmington location at 573-756-3507.