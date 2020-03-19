PAST MASTERS OF FARMINGTON MASONIC LODGE HONORED

Shown above are the Past Masters of the Masonic Lodge who were honored Thursday evening at the Lodge. They are, from left to right, W.O. Chalk, C. Hugo Cozean, Fred Karsch, Hezzie Graham, R.W. Wagoner and H.W. Pratt. From left to right behind the first row are Arthur A. Schild, Don Karsch, Harry Kay, Lionel Tetley, Luther Pratt, Ward Overall, Gene Cole, Willis Harrington, D.C. Coley, Casey Wallace and Perry Morris. Living Past Masters who were unable to be present are M.P. Cayce, the oldest living Past Master, M.M. Huff, H.O. Williams, F.A. Gillespie, J.O. Watson, J.W. Bray, J.H. Miller, E.W. Thompson, H.E. Chapman, Elmer W. Brown, C.F. Ische, H.A. Cobble, Berl Miller and E.J. McKinney, Don E. Sanders is the present Worshipful Master. This photo originally appeared in the Thursday, March 17, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press.