Norman L. Rigdon VFW Post 5896 in Farmington awarded their annual Patriot's Pen Scholarships for grades 6-8. Audrey Abt won first place and $100; Andrea Prince won second place and $75 and Ava Cartee won third place and $50. All are students of St. Joseph's Catholic School in Farmington. Abt and Prince's essays were submitted to the District VFW Post. Pictured with the students are VFW Post Commander Jason Furr and Lloyd Davis.