Paying tribute to our heroes

Greetings friends!
As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, many of us will gather for what may be the first time in months as we emerge from the coronavirus quarantine. As we happily spend time with our family and friends to enjoy the three-day weekend, these unusual and challenging times make it even more important that we remember and honor the true reason for Memorial Day.
Memorial Day was created with the intention of honoring our fallen men and women; to remember those who sacrificed in service to their country and fellow man. This important day became a national holiday in 1971, but paying tribute to our nation’s fallen heroes is a time-honored tradition that dates back to the first days of our great nation. This is a time for all Americans to reflect on the rights, liberties, and freedoms we enjoy, and to set aside time to honor the brave individuals who paid the ultimate price so that we might live today in this great nation.
The truth is that the greatness we have achieved as a nation is the result of the efforts of those willing to put the needs of others ahead of their own. During our nation’s times of greatest need, we have seen heroes rise to the challenge, roll up their sleeves, and do whatever was necessary to overcome the challenge before them. Today, as our nation faces the threat of COVID-19, all of us can take inspiration from those who have given everything for our nation. The small sacrifices we are asked to make are such small burdens when compared to the contributions made by our heroes. Theirs is a legacy not only for us to remember and praise, but to emulate.
Therefore, as we celebrate this weekend, I ask you to take a moment and think about what a blessing it is to be a citizen of these United States. This Memorial Day, let us remember those who have given all, and use their lives and their sacrifices as inspiration to do more and be more. God bless America, and God bless the great state of Missouri!
Combating Drug Trafficking (HB 1896) – The bill would increase penalties for trafficking the dangerous drug fentanyl, which is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and the use of which can easily result in overdoses. The bill would make it a Class B felony to knowingly distribute, make, or attempt to distribute or make, more than 10 milligrams of fentanyl or its derivatives. Making or distributing 20 or more milligrams would be a Class A felony. The legislation would also increase the penalties for trafficking one gram or more of Rohypnol or any amount of GHB, both of which are often used in sex crimes. The bill also includes offenses for possessing and purchasing the dangerous drugs.
Medical Marijuana Reforms (HB 1896 and HB 1682) – Legislation approved this session will require individuals affiliated with licensed or certified medical marijuana facilities to submit fingerprints to the Highway Patrol for a state and federal criminal background check. The state constitution requires the state health department to verify these individuals have not committed a disqualifying felony, but the legislation was necessary to give the department access to the FBI’s national fingerprint database. The bill would also prohibit the sale of edible marijuana-infused products that are designed, produced, or marketed in a manner to appeal to persons under 18 years of age, including candies, gummies, lollipops, cotton candy, or products in the shape of a human, animal, or fruit.
As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your Representative, I am here to assist you however I can. I can be reached by email at Chris.Dinkins@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-2112.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!