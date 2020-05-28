Paying tribute to our heroes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Greetings friends!

As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, many of us will gather for what may be the first time in months as we emerge from the coronavirus quarantine. As we happily spend time with our family and friends to enjoy the three-day weekend, these unusual and challenging times make it even more important that we remember and honor the true reason for Memorial Day.

Memorial Day was created with the intention of honoring our fallen men and women; to remember those who sacrificed in service to their country and fellow man. This important day became a national holiday in 1971, but paying tribute to our nation’s fallen heroes is a time-honored tradition that dates back to the first days of our great nation. This is a time for all Americans to reflect on the rights, liberties, and freedoms we enjoy, and to set aside time to honor the brave individuals who paid the ultimate price so that we might live today in this great nation.