PCHAS becomes community service program after 108 years

Presbyterian Children's Homes and Services (PCHAS) in Farmington recently held an open house/ribbon cutting for its new “quadplex” that is now part of the Single Parent Family Program that opened here earlier this month.

Not to be confused with a homeless shelter, the program provides struggling single parents and their children with housing, financial and emotional support, therapy, and services that promote self-sufficiency. Additionally, the program helps parents seeking appropriate daycare and preschool services.

While the cottages were formerly used for housing children, the units have been converted to provide housing for four single-parent families from St. Francois and surrounding counties. They all have fully equipped kitchens, living room areas and bedrooms. February marked the first time PCHAS was ready to move families into the quadplex.

“When they come in, everything is furnished — the bedding — everything,” said PCHAS Southeast Regional Director Caren Mell. “They’ll take the bedding with them, but not the furniture, of course. We’ll do grocery shopping, so when they come in, they won’t have to worry about going out and getting all the food together. We’ll have supplies in the refrigerator and the cabinets for them, so they can just come in and have a meal waiting.”

In addition to the quadplex, PCHAS also has Black Knight Apartments for single-parent families on the first floor. On the second floor, there are transitional living apartments for young adults between the ages of 18 and 25 years old who have no children.

“They are trying to go through that transition of being a youth — having everything given to them — to where they have responsibilities,” Mell said. “Instead of just being thrown out there, we help them get jobs because they have to be employed.

“We have a savings program, so when they get their job, they’re going to contribute a certain amount of money to that. Then, when they are ready to leave — to graduate from this program — all that savings goes back to them. We have a single mom that left here with several thousand dollars saved up, so she’s doing great. She has spoken at some of our luncheons — she’s doing fantastic. She’s employed and learned a lot about budgeting, things like that.”

As part of its Residential Care programs, PCHAS also provides a Level 3 Residential program that provides 24-hour supervision and assists 15- to 21-year-old young adults as they grow into independent adults with sustainable plans for the future

PCHAS of Missouri traces its roots back to 1914 in Farmington where Presbyterian pastors and elders founded an orphanage for children whose parents died in mining accidents. The Farmington Children’s Home grew to include numerous homes and a working farm. Over the years, additional programs were added to help foster children, young adults, and families.

Robert Giegling, PCHAS vice president of programs, was also on hand to celebrate the new housing and greet people who came out for the open house and ribbon cutting. He was very impressed with what he saw.

“It’s very exciting,” he said. “This used to be a residential facility. The remodeling of this is beautiful, and the program is not just for young moms, but also single-parent dads with a few kids, struggling — not necessarily homeless, but they’re probably close to being homeless. So, they come here, settle in, and feel safe — and we will work with them with all the services Caren mentioned to reach self-sufficiency. When they leave here, they’re employed, they have their own resources, and they’re going to make the goal to make it in the community on their own. We had done residential here for a long time, but we did not serve the community. We took kids from all over the state. Most of the kids typically came down from St. Louis for residential placement and they left.

“When we made the decision to stop doing residential and start serving the community, now an array of services — five or six different services — all serve the Farmington community. I think that’s important. We talked for years, like ‘Well, you know, we operate in Farmington but we’re not that well known.’ That’s because kids came here, we served them, and they left. Now we’re intertwined in the community — the school district and other agencies we collaborate with. We truly have become a community program and a community service.”

There’s no doubt that the depth and breadth of the former Presbyterian Children’s Home’s ministry and outreach in Farmington and the surrounding community began to change for the better as it began its transformation into PCHAS four years ago.

PCHAS is the result of two historic mergers of Presbyterian children’s agencies. The first merger involved two Texas children’s agencies, Presbyterian Children’s Homes (PCH) and Presbyterian Children’s Services (PCS). Presbyterian Children’s Homes was founded in 1903 when a young mother dying of tuberculosis, Leontine Hector Blaney, met with the pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Dallas and arranged for the care of her four children upon her death. In response, the women of the church rented a home, hired a matron, and created an orphanage. In 1905, the ministry moved to Itasca, Texas. The campus still operates today as PCHAS’ Itasca Foster Care Village.

A few years later and not too far away, the Presbytery of Abilene started a separate home for orphans in 1916 called the Reynolds Presbyterian Orphanage and School in Albany, Texas. This ministry moved to Dallas in 1923 and then to Waxahachie in 1960. In 1998 its name was changed to Presbyterian Children’s Services (PCS). The Waxahachie campus is still in operation and serves foster families, families experiencing trauma, struggling single parents and youth who have aged out of foster care. In 2002, these two Texas children’s agencies merged to create Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services (PCHAS) of Texas and Louisiana.

The second merger occurred on Jan. 1, 2018, when PCHAS of Texas and Louisiana merged with PCHAS of Missouri to operate under the name Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services. This year, Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services has begun its 119th year of service. Its 14 programs in 28 service locations with approximately 325 employees serve an estimated 4,500 children and families with Christ-centered care and support throughout Texas, Missouri, and Louisiana.

Other programs offered by PCHAs include:

• Child and Family – This in-home family preservation program stabilizes families during a crisis such as poverty, abuse, neglect or homelessness.

• Community Counseling – This provides mental health services for children, individuals, and families in need, as well as mental health and substance abuse education for groups.

• Youth Outreach – PCHAS provides after school support services such as counseling, life skills, tutoring and transportation services for youth who are experiencing housing instability. Children under age 14 meet as one group and those 14 and older meet as another group. Some participants may be eligible to receive housing.

• Therapeutic Mentoring – Mentors meet weekly with children at home, school or in the community and use customized therapeutic plans to overcome crises or long-term struggles.

The Farmington Service Center is located at 400 N. Washington St., Suite 232, in Farmington. For more information visit info@pchas.org or call 573-756-6744.

