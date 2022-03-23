PCHAS helps young adults learn life skills, find footing

In the current economy, many young adults are struggling to find full-time work and become self-sufficient. A local agency, Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services (PCHAS), offers to help them do both.

The program is called Transitional Living, says Supervisor Susan Baird, because these youth are making the transition to adulthood. “If they’re between 18 and 25, and ready to make a serious effort, then we’re ready to work with them,” Baird says. “We have six apartments for young adults who are learning to live independently and make sustainable plans for the future.”

She shares the story of an 18-year-old boy who was living with a great-aunt and uncle but was motivated to be self-sufficient. He joined the program and lived at the Black Knight Apartments, near the high school, for a year. “He found a full-time job at Canyon Concrete. He learned about budgeting and saving and moved out after he had saved enough money. By then we had taught him about how to rent his own apartment and plan for his future.”

When Parkland Health Center published a Community Health Needs Assessment in 2016, it documented growing rates of poverty among young adults in our community. It addressed the high cost of daycare, especially for parents working evening or night shifts. It also addressed the generational cycle of leaving school, starting a family and raising children who then drop out. The goal of PCHAS’ Transitional Living program is to equip such people with the tools to provide for themselves.

Participants who have not finished high school earn either a diploma or its equivalent. Staff will help them earn a HiSet certificate (a GED alternative) by providing information about formal classes or assisting with sample tests. The coordinators also offer information and skills to apply for, interview for and secure a job. To stay in the program, participants must continue schooling, pursue job training or hold down a job.

In addition to bringing a good work ethic, Baird adds, applicants must have a willingness to learn new skills. “We ask them to attend Life Skills classes which cover credit checks, budgeting, organization, healthy eating habits and so on,” she explains. “Many people learn these things from their own families, but some don’t, or they have a major setback before they can really fend for themselves.”

Courtney, for example, was legally an adult and living on her own when she lost her job. Unable to pay rent, she lost her apartment. The PCHAS program includes a secure place to stay while she develops financial stability. Already, Courtney is working full-time and setting long-term goals. She is paying off her debts and intends to start college next fall.

When Courtney enrolled in the program, she completed an evaluation called Discovering Strengths. She discussed her strengths with transitional living coordinator Jessica Howard. They wrote out personal and professional goals. Most participants start with three or four goals and can add to them as they check them off. Courtney has outlined a plan that includes her strengths, goals, action steps and target dates. Her long-term goal, eventually, is to buy a home.

“We began this program in 2019 and modeled it after the agency’s other Transitional Living programs, which have been operating a lot longer,” says Baird. “We generally expect our residents to be with us for a year or more, because it can take that long to earn a good credit rating and form new habits. Recently, we’ve had three of our residents move on to their own places, which is really exciting, and that means that we have openings for new participants.”

“Our most successful participants have several traits in common,” continues Baird. Besides taking their independence seriously, they either have a support network or are creating one. That may be friends or a club or a church. We really aim to strengthen the local community, so we’re looking for young adults from St. Francois County, and we’ll consider applicants from neighboring counties, too.”

Residents are encouraged to pursue hobbies and interests outside of work. “If they expect to live alone,” notes Baird, “they need a way to do that without feeling lonely.” Courtney, for instance, has been learning to play the piano, an activity that she can enjoy privately or as part of a community.

Because PCHAS purchased the Black Knight Apartments for its Transitional Living Program, residents may exercise or socialize at the nearby Civic Center. Both physical fitness and socialization reduce stress and improve coping mechanisms.

The agency has a Transitional Living component in its Springfield program, tailored to teens who are aging out of the foster care system. For years it has provided this kind of structure and assistance to 18-25-year-olds in several locations in the state of Texas.

PCHAS has deep roots in Farmington. It began in 1914 as an orphanage for children whose parents died due to the mining industry. Today, PCHAS manages foster care cases across Missouri and also addresses personal and family stability. Through the Farmington Service Center, it runs two other residential programs, the Single Parent Family Program and the Level Three Residential Program for teenagers. It also operates Community Counseling, Therapeutic Mentoring, Youth Outreach and an in-home program for families in crisis. All programs offer wrap-around care and support to children and families in need, at no charge, regardless of religion.

Young adults interested in the Transitional Living Program may apply at pchas.org.

