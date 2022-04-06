PCHAS offers two youth development programs in Farmington

In this second of four articles to be published by The Farmington Press on community services offered locally by Presbyterian Children's Homes and Services, we take a look at youth outreach and therapeutic mentoring. – Editor

Two youth development programs from Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services (PCHAS) have taken root at their Farmington Service Center. One is based at their Pine Street campus. The other works with children and teens in schools and throughout the community. Both programs are designed to guide youth who are coping with various challenges. The programs follow PCHAS’ mission to deliver Christ-centered care and support to children and families in need, which in turn serves the Farmington community at large.

Youth Outreach

At 3 p.m. on a weekday, Christina McClure is checking off her list: art supplies on the craft table, ingredients for the evening meal in the kitchen and a reptile in the terrarium. Soon, a school bus will drop off a dozen youngsters ready for snacks, group activities and even homework.

“If the weather is nice, the children will play outside,” she says. “Indoors, we have enough space to spread out — there’s a quiet room for those who need it, a room for crafts and games, tutoring space and, of course, the kitchen where everyone takes turns making the evening meal. There’s a block of time for homework and we have a tutor available.”

The Youth Outreach Program is designed to help young people with their everyday challenges in the world and provide a balance of structure and social interaction. Students choose individual goals like getting fewer discipline referrals at school, learning to cook a meal or raising their grade in a school subject. Referrals for the program come from school counselors, Children’s Division workers or PCHAS staff in other programs.

This therapeutic element makes it much more than just an opportunity for children to socialize. All PCHAS programs use a method called Trust-Based Relational Intervention (TBRI), which teaches people to recognize and adapt their own behaviors. With children, teaching is through play and role modeling so it doesn’t seem like work. Kids learn to connect in healthy ways with friends and family. “They taught me how to be open about my feelings,” says one local participant.

Youth Outreach operates Mondays through Thursdays and serves kids from third grade to teenagers. The program provides them with an evening meal and transports them home around 7:30. Families of all faiths participate. Solid Rock Church invites Youth Outreach to a meal and service every Wednesday, an outing that is optional.

“Culture nights” at the program occur monthly. A student recognized as “Student of the Month” will go to the wall map and choose a place to highlight for the next month. The youth learn the culture of that region or country, enjoy craft projects that focus on the culture and plan a meal that represents that culture. “We have explored Native American cultures, Japan, Hawaii and other places,” McClure says.

A parent of two participants stated, “I think the program is awesome. My girls love learning about the different cultures, they love going to church, they love the fact that they get help with homework. My kids always want to go."

As for the reptile, that is a bearded dragon named Elliott, the mascot for the program. He is gentle, about 18 inches long and easy to look after. The children have made furniture for his terrarium and help with his care.

The Farmington Service Center offers seven distinct programs and uses a ‘wrap around’ approach, meaning it may refer participants between its free social services.

PCHAS is largely funded by donors. Youth Outreach has appreciated donations from the Presbyterian Church and the Ministerial Alliance, which help to stock the pantry. A civic group or other volunteers would be welcome to organize a meal or an activity on a regular basis. The program could use assistance with gift cards for fast food and individual entrance fees to the Civic Center. To enroll in the program, call (800) 383-8147 or email info@pchas.org.

Therapeutic Mentoring

Another program works with youth in schools and around the community. Children from age five to 19 may meet individually with a Therapeutic Mentor, usually once a week. Cindy Warden, administrative director at the Farmington Service Center, and Joanne Kinzinger, lead mentor, direct this service with four paid staff. They train mentors in the TBRI techniques mentioned above. Youth and parents develop a plan with individualized goals such as academic performance, coping skills or building self-esteem. The plan also includes a routine review of goals and the involvement of other PCHAS professionals as needed.

The Therapeutic Mentoring program has served up to 50 clients at one time and is accepting referrals for new participants. Generally, the clients are in the program for up to 18 months. PCHAS currently manages Therapeutic Mentoring in several counties and expects it to grow in this region. “Eventually we will need more mentors as our numbers increase and we hope to be able to start adding volunteers soon,” Warden says.

Referrals are typically received from school counselors, Children’s Division, BJC or one of the other PCHAS programs, such as Community Counseling, Child and Family, Youth Outreach or Single Parent Family. Warden says, “Our seven services are complementary and can address problems individually or as a family. We also have strong collaboration with the school district which allows the mentors to assist with issues in the school setting.”

Numerous studies show that mentoring has significant positive effects on children like decreasing absenteeism and reducing behavior problems. Youth who meet regularly with a mentor are 37% less likely than their peers to skip a class and 52% less likely to skip a day of school. In St. Louis County, before the pandemic initiated remote learning, more than 90% of PCHAS’ mentees were not involved with law enforcement and 62% had improved academic performance. The verbal aggression of 75% of participants decreased and 97% had a reduction in school suspensions.

One local mentor received the following message from a youth he worked with:

“When I was a 12-year-old in a boys’ home, sad every night because I missed my family, you made it better. Every Thursday you came and visited me, played a game, took me out to eat or took me to a football game. You were like a dad to me. Thank you for being there for me when I needed it the most.”

Robert Giegling, PCHAS vice president of programs, agrees that mentoring is an intervention program with long-lasting, positive results. “There are loads of evidence about what works in Therapeutic Mentoring,” he says. “I can cite all kinds of experts and statistics from all over the country. But it all boils down to this: Somebody shows up for that child every week. Every. Single. Week. And that can make a world of difference to a boy or girl. That can change the direction of a life.”

To refer a child or teen, or learn more about becoming a mentor, call (800) 383-8147 or email info@pchas.org.

