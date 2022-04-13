PCHAS social workers will go ‘upstream’ to help families

In this third of four articles being published by The Farmington Press on community services offered locally by Presbyterian Children's Homes and Services, we take a look at how it helps families in crisis stay together. – Editor

“There comes a point where we have to stop just pulling people out of the river,” said the late Desmond Tutu. “We need to go upstream to find out why they’re falling in.”

Most people think of Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services as the agency that cares for children whose families can’t care for them anymore. But Susan Baird, a PCHAS program supervisor, says, “A huge part of our mission is helping families in crisis stay together.” She joined the agency when it ran a residential treatment center for survivors of childhood trauma. Since 2019 she has supervised the PCHAS Child and Family Program, which aims to “go upstream” and prevent families from being separated.

One of those families lost their father, a farmer, at a young age. His six children ranged from an infant to a 12-year-old. Without any preparation, Marilyn Lowe had to cope with her own grief, maintain a farm and care for her devastated children. Years ago, she might have been forced to place them at the Children’s Home, but now PCHAS has resources to help them weather this crisis and stay together.

Child and Family Specialist Paula Franks-Berry assisted the Lowes with the grief process and the different effects of trauma on each member of the family. She helped them work together as a team. She coached the newly single mother on balancing nurture and structure in her parenting. And she referred the family to other services at the agency: Community Counseling and Therapeutic Mentoring.

Franks-Berry has also worked with a young couple caring for their new baby while fostering the man’s younger siblings. She helped this family work through the challenges that come with developing a routine as well as techniques to address the distinct needs of an infant and adolescents. “Whatever the family is worried about, where there are concerns or problems and they don’t know about any resources to solve the issues, this is what I’m here for,” she says. Her services typically include budgeting, organization and planning, developing a family code of conduct and creating ways to spend quality time together.

“I get to know the family and their strengths and then we work on setting goals that they want to achieve,” explains Franks-Berry. “If their goals are improving parenting skills and communication, we work on building a foundation of trust among the members. We use a method called Trust-Based Relational Intervention. Its essential principles have phrases that are easy to remember. For example, The Re-Do and No Hurts are terms that everyone, even children, can learn. The goal is to help the family achieve self-sufficiency and live in harmony.”

Franks-Berry has assisted more than 70 local families, including more than 150 children, in the last two-and-a-half years. She meets parents in their own home, if possible, so they don’t have to arrange babysitting or transportation to an office. She explains that a child and family specialist does not go into a home to judge or grade the family. Clients describe the in-home visits as very casual, non-judgmental and totally supportive in nature.

The Child and Family Program is part of the Farmington Service Center on North Washington. Its two specialists may refer clients to other PCHAS programs or to local community agencies that they would qualify for. Partners include the Pregnancy Resource Center, WIC, Nurses for Newborns or Parents as Teachers, local food pantries or shelters, University of Missouri Extension Office, Legal Services of Southeast Missouri and others.

According to Baird, the program’s supervisor, most families stay active in the program for at least six months and some for a year or more. Referrals come from school counselors or social workers, Children’s Division, churches/pastors, homeless shelters, hospitals and other community partners as well as word of mouth.

The 24th Circuit Court, known as Family Treatment Court, also refers parents to the Child and Family Program. These parents, who have lost custody of their children because of addiction, are required to complete the court’s treatment program. While learning to live drug-free, they practice accountability through tracking and drug testing from the Family Treatment Court staff. They receive therapy and group support.

Specialist Tracy Ingram has a unique perspective in her work with these families. She witnessed addiction in her own family, so she understands the struggles of someone battling addiction and how they affect the entire household. One of her clients will successfully complete the program in a couple of months. He told her that he feels the partnership of the court and PCHAS has really worked, saying, “I'm a different man because of it!” His two teenagers have reunited with him and are doing well.

One mother came into the program with her life in chaos. Ingram has worked with her for almost a year on medication management, home improvement projects, transportation assistance and more. In a report this client made to the court, she said, “Tracy advocates for me through every obstacle in my life. She has seen me at my worst and has helped me to become the best me that I can be.”

Ingram supports these families with parenting classes and supervised visits with their children. She may help them locate housing, vehicles, employment options and even referrals to inpatient treatment. Over the past two years she has assisted more than 60 clients from the Family Treatment Court and many of her “upstream” interventions are keeping families together.

When the parents are close to graduating from treatment, Ingram helps them reconnect and bond with their kids. She may refer the children to PCHAS’ after-school Youth Outreach Program or the Elevate Mentoring Program. At times, Ingram recommends parents to her colleague, Paula Franks-Berry, for additional support after they regain custody. Baird describes this overlap between services as a wrap-around approach, so that clients have options for various kinds of support, at no charge.

“We can help divorced parents who feel overwhelmed, grandparents raising grandchildren and parents who are at the end of their rope, unsure of where to turn,” Baird says. “They may feel like they’re treading water or even drowning. So first we make sure the children are safe. Then we focus on strengths and looking forward.” She emphasizes that her staff are well-educated and use techniques that are based on evidence, and clients appreciate their patience and compassion.

The Farmington Service Center has offices at 400 North Washington. It does not charge clients for most services. For more information call 800-383-8147 or write to info@pchas.org.

