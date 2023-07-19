Farmington – Seven Farmington High School students traveled to Atlanta, Georgia, June 26-30 to participate in the National Leadership Conference (NLC) of Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA), the nation’s largest Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) focused solely on business.

The event attracted more than 13,000 middle and high school students and educators from across the country to compete for top honors and cash prizes in more than 100 competitive events.

Faculty Adviser Carolyn Strobl, who accompanied the students, said, “I am so proud of all the students who attended NLC. I could not have asked for a better group to represent Farmington and the State of Missouri at the national conference. They truly support one another in all aspects. It was a privilege to have accompanied them on this journey.

“Farmington has had students in the top 10 at nationals before, but we’ve never had a first-place winner at nationals until this year when Diep Phan won out over 100 other competitors from across the country to bring home her well-deserved first-place trophy and banner.”

During the conference, Farmington FBLA was recognized as being a Gold Champion Chapter, the highest level achieved for participation in and completion of the five national challenges throughout the year, as well as once again being a Gold Seal Chapter.

“NLC was a fantastic way to cap off my senior year,” FHS senior Diep Phan said. “Our chapter members had so many opportunities to learn about business, financial literacy, and networking. This conference provided us with so many great resources that were especially beneficial for our graduating members, including scholarships.

“I can’t thank our advisors, chaperones, and administrators enough for making this happen. NLC was one of the best experiences of my high school career, and I hope to see many more years of Farmington attendance.”

FHS senior TJ Benoist said, “FBLA Nationals in Atlanta was truly the best way to officially end my senior year. FBLA has given me so many opportunities and truly made me a better and more prepared person and student. Meeting and networking with students from all over the U.S. — and even the world — was an amazing experience and one I won’t soon forget. I look forward to using my experience and knowledge from FBLA in my future career.”

In addition to the competitive components of the national conference, students also attended workshops, traded state pins, and met with representatives from more than 60 colleges, universities, and employers. During one of the workshops, five of our members participated in a “pitch” competition where they placed first in their preliminary round.

Students who attended were Diep Phan, website development; Reese Beckett, job interview; and the Parliamentary Procedures Team made up of Tessa Hand, TJ Benoist, Abbie Wigger, Cadence King, and Michael Koppeis.

FBLA President & CEO Alexander T. Graham said, “They headed home with a renewed sense of accomplishment, a robust network of peers from across the country, and connections to colleges and employers as they explore future career opportunities.”