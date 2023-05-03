Parkland Health Center recently announced that Ashley Davis has been selected as the Our BJC Values Employee for April. Davis serves as a senior marketing consultant for BJC HealthCare and has supported Parkland Health Center for more than three years.

Her nomination reads, “Ashley has showed compassion, teamwork, and a desire for PHC since she has been involved in the organization. She makes everyone feel that their work matters and does what she can to assist with their marketing and communication needs. She is a team player and goes above and beyond what is asked regularly with various tasks around the organization, and she represents Parkland Health Center in the community well.”