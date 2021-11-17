PHC board chairperson named MHA’s 'Trustee of the Year'

Katie Rhodes, chairperson of the Parkland Health Center Board of Directors, has been honored for her service to Parkland Health Center as the 2021 recipient of the Missouri Hospital Association’s (MHA) Trustee of the Year Award. The award was announced at the MHA’s 99th Annual Convention last week.

“Hospital trustees volunteer their time and knowledge to the service of improved health and care in their community,” said Jon D. Doolittle, MHA president and CEO. “They connect a hospital to the community it serves, provide guidance and cement a hospital’s values.”

Since 2007, Rhodes has served on the Parkland Health Center Board of Directors. During her tenure, she has led the hospital through some of the most significant events in its history, including the merger of another local hospital, the expansion of Parkland’s Emergency Department and Cancer Center, and the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, she donated food and resources to hospital staff, encouraged others in the community to join her, and consistently expressed her deep gratitude for the staff’s care, compassion, and resiliency.