PHC is recognized as a 'Gold Level Safe Sleep Hospital'

Parkland Health Center in Farmington was recently recognized by the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program as a Gold Level Safe Sleep Hospital for their commitment to best practices and education on infant safe sleep. The National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program was created by Cribs for Kids®, a national infant safe sleep organization. Headquartered in Pittsburg, PA, Cribs for Kids is dedicated to preventing infant sleep-related deaths due to SUID and accidental suffocation. As a Nationally Certified Safe Sleep Hospital, Parkland Health Center is recognized for following the safe sleep guidelines recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and providing training programs for healthcare team members, as well as family caregivers.

“Sleep-Related Death (SRD) results in the loss of more than 3,500 infants every year in the U.S.,” said Michael H. Goodstein, M.D., neonatologist and medical director of research at Cribs for Kids®. “We know that modeling safe infant sleep in the hospital and providing education to families has a significant effect on infant mortality. Cribs for Kids’ Hospital Certification Program is designed to recognize those hospitals that are taking an active role in reducing these preventable deaths.”

“Demonstrating safe infant sleep and providing education to families in the hospital has a significant impact on reducing infant mortality,” said Lisa Helvey, OB Manager at Parkland Health Center. “Our partnership with Cribs for Kids gives us the resources we need to continue providing vital safe sleep tools to parents and caregivers in our community.”

The National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program was created in partnership with leading infant health and safety organizations such as All Baby & Child, The National Center of the Review & Prevention of Child Deaths, Association of SIDS and Infant Mortality Programs, Kids in Danger, Children’s Safety Network, American SIDS Institute, Charlie’s Kids, CJ Foundation for SIDS, and numerous state American Academy of Pediatric chapters and health departments.

According to Judith A. Bannon, executive director and founder of Cribs for Kids®, “The certification program launched in 2015. Hundreds of hospitals across the United States are certified. We welcome Parkland Health Center to this expanding group of committed hospitals. This will have a profound effect on saving babies’ lives.”

