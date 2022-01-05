 Skip to main content
PHC limits visitors due to COVID

Parkland Health Center is among BJC HealthCare medical facilities once again restricting visitors in the inpatient units because of a growing patient population and spiking COVID-19 rates in the St. Louis region.

Due to surging patient volumes and spiking COVID-19 rates in the St. Louis region, BJC HealthCare will once again restrict visitors in the inpatient units including those at Parkland Health Center in Farmington.

As of Monday, patients are now limited to one designated visitor in inpatient units. Pediatric, obstetrics and end-of-life patients are allowed two visitors.

According to a recent press release, "BJC HealthCare is committed to the health and safety of our patients, families and community. We recognize the role loved ones play in the healing process and are committed to providing our patients with an environment that is both warm and supportive, and safely designed to prevent transmission of COVID-19."

Additional temporary restrictions may be necessary due to volume and capacity challenges in emergency rooms and outpatient clinics at the discretion of the medical team.

"The emergency room is not the most appropriate place to receive non-emergency care. Please do not use the emergency room if you are seeking COVID tests or are otherwise asymptomatic," the press release states.

Visitors will not be admitted if they have signs or symptoms of acute illness, they have had recent contact with someone suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19, they have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days or if they are not willing to comply with the masking policy.

More details on the BJC HealthCare visitor policy can be found online.

"The decision to reduce visitors was not made lightly, and reflects the serious challenge we face in mitigating the virus spread and maintaining safety throughout this current surge."

