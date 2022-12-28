 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHC names Schwent as December's 'Our BJC Values Employee'

  • 0
PHC names Schwent as December's 'Our BJC Values Employee'

Rene Schwent, center, is presented with the Our BJC Values Employee of the Month Award by members of the Parkland Health Center leadership, food service, and employee experience teams.

 Submitted photo

Parkland Health Center has announced that Rene Schwent was selected as the Our BJC Values Employee for December 2022. She is a cook in the food service department and has worked for Parkland Health Center for 10 years.

Schwent’s nomination reads, “She is always so happy! She is very helpful, and she makes everyone feel welcome. She does a great job, and she could put a smile on anyone’s face!”

When she learned of her selection, Schwent said, “I was shocked and surprised!”

According to Schwent, her favorite part of the job is working with her teammates and having the opportunity to help others.

“I like taking care of our patients and meeting new people,” she said.

As part of BJC HealthCare, Parkland Health Center employees seek to exhibit its shared values of compassion, respect, excellence, safety, and teamwork.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

For this Merry Christmas edition of Take a Guess, we present this photo from a well-known movie that features good old St. Nick, who appears t…

The Ozark Trail

The Ozark Trail

Throughout the Ozarks, there is a beautiful trail called the Ozark Trail. It extends from far southern Missouri to the Saint Louis area. The p…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News