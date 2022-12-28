PHC names Schwent as December's 'Our BJC Values Employee'

Parkland Health Center has announced that Rene Schwent was selected as the Our BJC Values Employee for December 2022. She is a cook in the food service department and has worked for Parkland Health Center for 10 years.

Schwent’s nomination reads, “She is always so happy! She is very helpful, and she makes everyone feel welcome. She does a great job, and she could put a smile on anyone’s face!”

When she learned of her selection, Schwent said, “I was shocked and surprised!”

According to Schwent, her favorite part of the job is working with her teammates and having the opportunity to help others.

“I like taking care of our patients and meeting new people,” she said.

As part of BJC HealthCare, Parkland Health Center employees seek to exhibit its shared values of compassion, respect, excellence, safety, and teamwork.