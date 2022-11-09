PHC names Taylor Politte 'BJC Values Employee' for October

Parkland Health Center has announced that Taylor Politte was selected as the Our BJC Values Employee for October 2022. Politte has worked for Parkland Health Center for four years as a Call Center Representative.

Her nomination reads, “Taylor is dedicated to helping our patients and colleagues, consistently making herself available to help others. She does an excellent job and is always professional and very helpful to everyone who calls. She is a true team player and has shown great success in her ability to remain compassionate, helpful and kind.”

When she learned she had been selected, Politte said, “I was definitely surprised when I heard and incredibly grateful as well. I always strive to do my job to the best of my ability and uphold the values of our organization regardless of recognition — but to be chosen for this award helps me feel seen and appreciated for all my time and effort.”

According to Politte, being able to provide an exceptional experience to patients and family members is the most rewarding part of her job.

“I try to provide everyone who calls the hospital with information and peace of mind in a kind and considerate manner to reduce any further stress for them during an already stressful time,” she said.

Politte also feels a deep sense of pride working in healthcare.

“I believe that as a community, we function better when we take care of each other and love our neighbors," she said. "Working in the health care field is one way that I can reach out to others in a way that is meaningful to them, and I can make a difference in both their experience with BJC and in our local community.”

As part of BJC HealthCare, Parkland Health Center employees seek to exhibit its shared values of compassion, respect, excellence, safety, and teamwork.