Parkland Health Center has announced that Dustin Wyatt was selected as the Our BJC Values Employee for February. He is a registered nurse in the Wound Care Center and has worked for Parkland Health Center since 2018.

Wyatt's nomination reads in part, “Dustin is a huge asset to our Wound Care Center team as both a caregiver and a coworker. His patients love him because he is so compassionate and caring. He is always willing to learn more and help with whatever is needed, whether it be in the wound clinic, hyperbarics, or seeing patients in the hospital.”

"My favorite part of my job is working with our patients and getting to know them through their healing process,” Wyatt said. “I also work with a wonderful team. They are always willing to go above and beyond to give our patients the best care.”

As part of BJC HealthCare, Parkland Health Center employees are encouraged to exhibit their shared values of compassion, respect, excellence, safety, and teamwork.