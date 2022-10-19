PHC partners with Air Methods to provide emergency air transport

Parkland Health Center in Farmington recently announced it has entered into a preferred partnership agreement with Air Methods to provide emergency air transport services to patients in need.

Through this partnership, Air Methods will be the primary air transport service utilized by patients who present in the Parkland Health Center emergency departments. Air Methods is also available to those who require direct from scene air transport.

A press release by PHC states, "As a rural hospital, Parkland Health Center recognizes the importance of fast, reliable air medical services in the event of an emergency. Air Methods has been one of our providers for over two years and they provide services for many other BJC hospitals, including St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

"With state-of-the-art aircraft, demonstrated expertise with high-risk OB patients, ability to transport pediatric patients, available blood products, and the capability to provide specialized cardiac support, we are confident in their ability to provide high quality care when patients need it most."

Patients will have the option to request a different air transport provider, if available. However, since the introduction of the No Surprises Act earlier this year, insured patients are protected from large balance bills related to emergency care. Therefore, the patient should only be responsible for their deductible or co-pay regardless of the transport provider.

In the event air transport is needed and Air Methods does not have an aircraft available, or the expected response time is not acceptable, other providers of air transportation will be contacted to ensure the needs of the patient are adequately met.