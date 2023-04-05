Parkland Health Center recently announced that Melissa Hicks was selected as the "Our BJC Values Employee" for March 2023. She is a patient care technician (PCT) in the Emergency Department and has delivered extraordinary care at Parkland Health Center for nearly seven years.

Her nomination reads in part, “Melissa is a very hard worker. She is so kind and attentive to our patients. She performs her own duties very well and helps other departments whenever she can. She keeps the emergency department running smoothly to ensure our nurses can provide the best possible care to our patients.”

Responding to the reward, Hicks said, "I was very surprised to hear I was selected for this award. My favorite part about my job is getting to work with our dedicated team, as well as hearing our patients’ stories. I do whatever I can to help them have a great experience and seeing the difference we can make in their lives.”

As part of BJC HealthCare, Parkland Health Center employees seek to exhibit shared values of compassion, respect, excellence, safety, and teamwork.