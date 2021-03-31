PHC’s Gibbs named February's 'BJC Values Employee'

Parkland Health Center has announced that Nancy Gibbs was selected the "Our BJC Values Employee" for the month of February.

Gibbs is a physical therapist assistant who has worked at Parkland Health Center for 10 years.

Her nomination reads in part, “Nancy always puts her patients first. She is an attentive listener and tries anything to help them feel better. She always strives to have the most up-to-date treatment techniques, taking time out of her day to research to provide her patients with the very best. Nancy is well-liked by her patients, often receiving several requests each day to have her as their therapist at their next appointment.”

Upon learning she had been selected as February’s "Our BJC Values Employee," Gibbs said, “I was very surprised and honored to be chosen for the award.”

She began working in the physical therapy field in 1995.

“I chose to pursue a career in physical therapy because I wanted to be able to use my head and my hands to make a difference,” Gibbs said.

When asked what she enjoys most about her job, she replied, “My favorite part of my job is problem solving with my patients. I think of it as a puzzle to be put together so that when all the pieces fit, it is very gratifying.”

As part of BJC HealthCare, Parkland Health Center, employees strive to exhibit shared values of compassion, respect, excellence, safety, and teamwork.

