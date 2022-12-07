PHC’s Parmley named November's 'Our BJC Values Employee'

Parkland Health Center has announced that Danny Parmley has been selected as the Our BJC Values Employee for November. He is a maintenance mechanic and has worked for Parkland Health Center for nearly 24 years.

Parmley’s nomination reads in part, “Recently, I observed him changing an employee's tire in the parking lot. He has genuine concern for the well-being of our staff and facility, and I have personally witnessed him going out of his way to assist our patients and staff.”

When he heard he had been selected as November’s Our BJC Values Employee, Parmley replied, “I was humbled and grateful at the same time. I felt there were many others that this award could have been given to.”

He said his favorite part of his job is having the opportunity to do something different every day.

“I am grateful that I do not have to go to work, but that I get to go to work each day,” he said. “I have a deep compassion for the hurting in every aspect, and I believe that all our gifts and talents come together to make a difference in our community."

As part of BJC HealthCare, Parkland Health Center employees strive to exhibit the shared values of compassion, respect, excellence, safety, and teamwork.