PHC’s Price named 'Our BJC Values Employee' for January

PHC’s Price named 'Our BJC Values Employee' for January

Stephen Price is presented with the "Our BJC Values Employee of the Month Award" by, from left, Heather Taliaferro, VP Patient Care Services/Chief Nursing Officer; Annette Schnabel, President; and Martha Senter, Psychiatric Services Manager.

 Submitted photo

Parkland Health Center has announced that Stephen Price was selected as the Our BJC Values Employee for the month of January. Stephen is a Staff RN in the Geriatric Psychiatry unit at Parkland Health Center and has been employed at the hospital for 10 years.

Price’s nomination reads in part, "Stephen goes above and beyond for his patients, treating them with dignity and respect. He frequently deescalates situations with patients who find comfort in his soft-spoken voice, eagerness to listen, and a smile you can feel behind a mask.

"With Stephen, patients find someone who is willing to help find a solution to their problems. They feel heard, not judged. As a teammate, Stephen is the first to jump in to help without asking, and he is both a wonderful patient advocate and teammate.”

Price said, “I am humble, grateful, and determined to live up to the recognition,” upon learning he had been selected as January’s BJC Vales Employee.

According to Price, his favorite part of performing his job is witnessing patients make an improvement during their hospital stay. On Price's decision to pursue a career in healthcare, he said his father’s experience, as well as fellow nurse, Louise Cunningham, inspired him to become a nurse.

As part of BJC HealthCare, Parkland Health Center employees exhibit its shared values of compassion, respect, excellence, safety, and teamwork.

