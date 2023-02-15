Parkland Health Center has announced the addition of Ryane Fitzwater, PA-C to its cardiology team. She is a certified physician assistant specializing in cardiovascular disease and emergency medicine. Fitzwater is accepting new patients at Medical Arts Specialty Clinic, located inside Parkland Health Center at 1103 W. Liberty Street in Farmington.

She sees patients ages 18 and above for cardiovascular conditions, coronary artery disease, high cholesterol, hypertension, arrhythmia, atrial fibrillation, congestive heart failure, peripheral vascular disease, and more. She is part of BJC Medical Group of Missouri, a well-established, multi-specialty physician group. Before joining BJC Medical Group Cardiology, Fitzwater practiced as an emergency medicine physician assistant for nine years in Parkland Health Center’s emergency department.

“I find cardiovascular treatment interesting and rewarding, as there are always exciting new procedures and patient care techniques being developed,” she said.

According to Fitzwater, she enjoys the patient-provider relationship and always puts her patients first, focusing on patient education, her availability to her patients, and time spent understanding and answering their questions.

She is a mother of two and a triathlete. She loves to read and enjoys new food and new experiences.

Fitzwater completed her medical training at Nova Southeastern University in Orlando, Florida. To make an appointment, patients can call 573-760-8488 or visit parklandhealthcenter.org.