PHC welcomes new family medicine physician

Thomas Dear, DO, a board-certified family medicine physician, recently joined the medical staff of Parkland Health Center.

Originally from Versailles, Missouri, Dear said he is "thrilled" to be back in Missouri practicing medicine at Medical Arts Clinic. He did his final tour with the Marine Wing Support Squadron 272 at the New River Air Station. Dear was at Parkland Health Center during two years of his clerkship in medical school and is familiar with the area and hospital.

Patients of all ages can visit the doctor for preventative health care services, such as annual wellness exams, well-child exams, and vaccinations, as well as for women’s health and women’s preventative medicine. Dear believes in focusing on whole body care — the mind, body and spirit connection to treat his patients.

He enjoys getting to know his patients and helping them formulate a plan to help them achieve their best, long-term health. Dear also helps his patients with a variety of services and procedures, including but not limited to joint injections, osteopathic manipulative treatments for spinal pain, vasectomies, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, skin biopsies, intrauterine and subcutaneous contraceptive placement and removal, asthma, and mental health.

Outside of work, the doctor enjoys spending time with his family, and he loves to hike, swim, sail and hunt.

Dear earned his medical degree from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine at A.T. Still University. He then went on to complete his internship and residency in family medicine at the Naval Hospital Pensacola. To make an appointment with Dr. Dear, patients can call 573-756-6751.

