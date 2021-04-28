PHC welcomes new general surgeon to medical staff

Steven Kurzweil, MD, a board-certified general surgeon who has over 20 years of experience and performed over 10,000 surgeries, has joined Medical Arts Clinic at Parkland Health Center and is currently accepting new patients at his practice.

Dr. Kurzweil earned his medical degree from Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, NE. He then went on to complete his internship and residency in General Surgery at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Originally from the East Coast, Dr. Kurzweil has practiced medicine in the Midwest for his entire career. When not performing surgery, he enjoys spending time outdoors and at sporting events with his wife and three daughters.

Patients ages 18 and above can visit Dr. Kurzweil’s practice for a wide variety of surgical procedures, mostly performed laparoscopically. He provides gallbladder surgery, appendix surgery, hernia repairs, surgery for intestinal blockage, skin cancer surgery, removal of skin lesions, drainage of abscesses, treatment of breast lesions and breast cancer and much more.

“My experience, empathy and availability, in combination with minimally invasive surgery, allows my patients to experience less pain, faster recovery and positive results,” says Dr. Kurzweil.