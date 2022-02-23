PHC's Alex Robinson named 'Our BJC Values Employee'

Parkland Health Center has announced that Alex Robinson was selected as the Our BJC Values Employee for the month of February. He is a staff RN on the medical-surgical unit at Parkland Health Center and has been employed at Parkland for five years.

Robinson’s nomination reads in part, "Alex goes above and beyond for his patients. When there is a call light on or one of his coworkers needs help, he is there to lend a helping hand.”

In response to the nomination, Robinson said, “When I heard I was selected I was surprised, excited, and honored that my peers thought I was worthy of this award.”

According to Robinson, his favorite part of his job is watching his patients improve during their hospital stay and connecting with their families. He also loves working with his coworkers as part of Parkland’s medical-surgical team.

“It is a rewarding career,” Robinson said, “and I really enjoy interacting with others.”

As part of BJC HealthCare, Parkland Health Center employees exhibit our shared values of compassion, respect, excellence, safety, and teamwork.

