PHC's Fernandez named September 'BJC Values Employee'

Parkland Health Center has announced that Andy Fernandez was selected the Our BJC Values Employee for the month of September. He is a physical therapist and has worked at Parkland Health Center for a year.

Fernandez’s nomination reads in part, "Andy is an excellent example of living our values. He is a team player, often staying past his shift to treat high priority patients. He is a kind, compassionate, and hardworking physical therapist and is committed to providing excellent care to our community."

“I was definitely surprised,” Fernandez said upon learning he had been selected as September’s BJC Values Employee. “My first thought was that there are so many hard-working, dedicated employees at this hospital who deserve to be recognized, and it was truly an honor to be chosen.”

Andy stated his favorite part of his job is having the opportunity, every day, to make a positive impact on someone's life. “If I can help turn just one patient's hospital stay into a positive experience, then I consider my day a success,” he said. “This can't be accomplished without collaboration with other professionals on the treatment team, which is also something I really enjoy.”