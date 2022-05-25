PHC's Gigi Bacoy named May's 'Our BJC Values Employee'

Parkland Health Center has announced that Gigi Bacoy was selected May's "Our BJC Values Employee." She is a cook in the food service department and has been employed at Parkland for more than six years.

"Gigi comes to work every day with a positive outlook, an appreciation for her job, and an eagerness to exceed the expectation of not only our patients but our café customers and her fellow colleagues," read Bacoy's nomination. "She takes great pride in the way in which she represents her department. She is precise in her work process, and she acts as a role model by assisting others in doing the same."

"I couldn't believe it," Bacoy said when she learned she had been selected. "I am incredibly grateful and hope to live up to what our administration and my coworkers see in me."

According to Bacoy, her favorite part of her job is connecting with people. "I love getting to know the staff in other parts of the hospital," she said. "It has been great building a strong connection with my team in the café as well. I would like to thank all of my coworkers in the food service department, especially our manager, Tammy Crites."

As part of BJC HealthCare, Parkland Health Center employees are expected to exhibit their shared values of compassion, respect, excellence, safety, and teamwork.

