PHC's Hanger named September 'Our BJC Values Employee'

Parkland Health Center has announced that Barry Hanger was selected as the Our BJC Values Employee for the month of September. He has worked for Parkland Health Center for nearly two years as a courier in Parkland’s Cancer and Infusion Center.

Hanger's nomination reads, “Every day, Barry shows up with a positive attitude. You will most likely see him in the main hallway of the hospital as he transports medications from the pharmacy to the fourth floor. Barry is always chatting with our patients about their families, pets, and vacations, all while making meaningful connections with them.

"He will ride the elevator with claustrophobic patients to ease their anxiety, help people to their cars, and hold a nervous patient’s hand as they get their IV started. He keeps patients’ favorite snacks on hand, remembering which cancer patients can’t have cold water and keeping room-temperature drinks stored away for them. He remembers details about each patient and truly cares about each of them.”

When Hanger learned he had been selected September's BJC Values Employee, he said, "This is so nice, but really I am just doing my job and helping my team. They are the ones that do the hard work. “I love being able to interact with people and hear their life stories. Working in the Cancer and Infusion Center at Parkland allows me to be part of the team that cares for our patients and our community.”

As part of BJC HealthCare, Parkland Health Center employees seek to exhibit its shared values of compassion, respect, excellence, safety, and teamwork.