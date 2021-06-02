PHC's Hinkle is 'BJC Values Employee' for March

Parkland Health Center recently announced that Bryan Hinkle was selected as the "Our BJC Values Employee" for the month of March.

Hinkle is a radiologic technologist and has worked at Parkland Health Center for 20 years.

His nomination reads in part, “Bryan is a wonderful asset to our radiology staff. He is a great help to department leadership by helping to take care of departmental tasks/issues and being a ‘go to’ person for fellow co-workers. He goes above and beyond to ensure everything runs smoothly. Bryan is very professional and gives his best in every situation, which ensures he takes excellent care of his patients.”

Upon learning he had been selected as March’s "Our BJC Values Employee," Hinkle said, “I was surprised to hear that I was selected, but happy to hear the news!”

As he approaches his 21st year with Parkland Health Center, he noted that he has been with the organization for most of his professional career.

“I work with a great group of x-ray techs,” Hinkle said. “There are so many of us who have been around for years, and we’re more like friends or family than just coworkers.”