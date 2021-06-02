 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHC's Hinkle is 'BJC Values Employee' for March
0 comments

PHC's Hinkle is 'BJC Values Employee' for March

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PHC's Hinkle is 'BJC Values Employee' for March

Bryan Hinkle

 Submitted photo

Parkland Health Center recently announced that Bryan Hinkle was selected as the "Our BJC Values Employee" for the month of March.

Hinkle is a radiologic technologist and has worked at Parkland Health Center for 20 years.

His nomination reads in part, “Bryan is a wonderful asset to our radiology staff. He is a great help to department leadership by helping to take care of departmental tasks/issues and being a ‘go to’ person for fellow co-workers. He goes above and beyond to ensure everything runs smoothly. Bryan is very professional and gives his best in every situation, which ensures he takes excellent care of his patients.”

Upon learning he had been selected as March’s "Our BJC Values Employee," Hinkle said, “I was surprised to hear that I was selected, but happy to hear the news!”

As he approaches his 21st year with Parkland Health Center, he noted that he has been with the organization for most of his professional career.

“I work with a great group of x-ray techs,” Hinkle said. “There are so many of us who have been around for years, and we’re more like friends or family than just coworkers.”

Entering the field of radiology came naturally for Hinkle. “I actually had a relative who worked in the same field,” he said. “He and I had many of the same interests, so I thought it would be something I might be able to do. It turned out to be a good decision, because I met my future wife Jeanie at Parkland!”

As part of BJC HealthCare, Parkland Health Center employees seek to exhibit its shared values of compassion, respect, excellence, safety, and teamwork.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess was submitted by reader Michael Bowers. Sure, these are vacuum tubes, but these vacuum tubes used for a very specific…

DISTRICT RECOGNIZES RETIREES
News

DISTRICT RECOGNIZES RETIREES

The Farmington R-7 School District recognized its retiring staff during the monthly board of education meeting held May 18 in Truman Auditorium.

GOOD SHEPHERD HOLDS RIBBON CUTTING
News

GOOD SHEPHERD HOLDS RIBBON CUTTING

Case Manager/Supervisor Angela Hager and Executive Director Kathy Fowler, center front, prepare to cut the ribbon at a ceremony held Thursday …

+13
Blast From the Past!
News

Blast From the Past!

In cooking, one of the first things you learn is that sometimes you have to improvise quickly when things don’t go as planned. That’s also tru…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News