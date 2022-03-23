PHC's Laramore named 'BJC Values Employee' for March

Parkland Health Center has announced that Christina Laramore was selected as the Our BJC Values Employee for the month of March 2022.

Laramore is a medical assistant with Medical Arts Clinic North and has been employed at Parkland for nearly 10 years. She began her career with Parkland Health Center as a CNA working with nursing resources. She then went to school and became a registered medical assistant and transferred to the Medical Arts Clinic in 2017.

Laramore’s nomination reads in part, "Christina exemplifies teamwork by going above and beyond, not only for Medical Arts North but for every clinic by trying to help in any way possible. She exemplifies compassion by the care she shows for the patients, by arriving early to the clinic, and by striving to ensure the clinic runs smoothly every day. No matter what is going on or what she is going through, she always has a smile on her face and is generous to everyone.”

When she heard the news, Laramore said, “I had so many emotions running through me that I cried happy tears! I was so surprised, excited, and very honored when I found out I had been selected for the Our BJC Values award.”

According to Laramore, her favorite part of her job is knowing she can make a difference in the life of every patient she crosses paths with.

“I realized I wanted to work in health care in 2008 when I toured Unitec,” she said. “I felt an overwhelming feeling in my heart that God wanted me in the healthcare field. I feel it was my calling. I just love knowing I can make a difference.”

As part of BJC HealthCare, Parkland Health Center employees exhibit the company's shared values of compassion, respect, excellence, safety, and teamwork.

