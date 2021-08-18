PHC's Leftridge named 'BJC Values Employee' for July

Parkland Health Center has announced that Amanda Leftridge, MSW, LCSW, was selected as the Our BJC Values Employee for the month of July 2021.

She is a licensed clinical social worker in Parkland’s Cancer and Infusion Center and has worked at Parkland Health Center for two years.

Leftridge's nomination reads in part, “She is an invaluable asset to both her coworkers and patients. Every day, Amanda comes to work with a great attitude and is eager to help everyone. She works together with the staff to continuously provide the best patient care and seamlessly juggles many roles and responsibilities within our department.

"Amanda gives each patient and their families her undivided attention and listens to all their needs. She coordinates transportation services to ensure patients can make their appointments, and she has been instrumental in assisting patients obtain free or discounted medications. She also works with other departments and organizations to provide funding for nutritional and other supplies for patients.”

Upon learning she had been selected as July’s Our BJC Values Employee, Leftridge said, “I felt both surprised and blessed. I work with an amazing team of healthcare professionals in Oncology, all of whom deserve this same recognition.