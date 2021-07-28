PHC's Rousan named 'BJC Values Employee' for June

Parkland Health Center has announced that Nat Rousan was selected as the Our BJC Values Employee for the month of June 2021.

Rousin is a registered nurse in Parkland’s Emergency Department in Bonne Terre and has worked at Parkland Health Center for 33 years.

His nomination reads in part, “I watch and observe him constantly jump to action, going above and beyond with patients and co-workers with compassion and understanding. He gives 110% to his duties and cares about everyone. I have watched and listened to him talk with the doctors about patient welfare firsthand, and he is a genuine, compassionate caregiver!”

Upon learning he had been selected as June’s Our BJC Values Employee, Rousan said, “I was surprised and truly grateful.” When asked what drives his passion for nursing, he said, “When you do your best and treat [a patient’s] emergency successfully, you have a great sense of pride and accomplishment.”