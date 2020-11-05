 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHC's Sancegrow is BJC Values Employee for October
0 comments

PHC's Sancegrow is BJC Values Employee for October

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PHC's Sancegrow is BJC Values Employee for October

Mark Sancegrow

 Submitted photo

Parkland Health Center (PHC) has announced that Mark Sancegrow has been selected the BJC Values Employee for the month of October. He is a member of the Environmental Services team and has worked at PHC for two years.

Sancegrow's nomination reads in part, “He encompasses our values and goes above and beyond in his duties. He treats everyone with respect, and it is a joy to interact with him. Mark is committed to excellence in everything he does.”

When asked what he enjoys most about his job, Sancegrow replied, “My favorite parts of the job are being able to serve the community and help my co-workers whenever they need assistance. I always come to work willing to roll up my sleeves and get the job done.”

The award came as quite a surprise for Sancegrow. “I had many feelings,” he said upon learning he had been selected as October’s BJC Values Employee. “The two that stood out the most was I felt honored and humble.”

As part of BJC HealthCare, Parkland Health Center employees exhibit the shared values of compassion, respect, excellence, safety, and teamwork.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

HALLOWEEN HOUSE DRAWS VISITORS
News

HALLOWEEN HOUSE DRAWS VISITORS

A home at 717 Kansas St. in Farmington has been "all dressed-up" for Halloween with a wide assortment of colorful lights, scary creatures, and…

+4
Cars to the stars!
News

Cars to the stars!

Don't worry. You're not the only person in Farmington to wonder why Denny Motors, located on the corner of Ste. Genevieve Avenue and Highway 0…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is an unusual looking item from another time and place. Can you guess what it was used for? If you do, or think you d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News