PHC's Sancegrow is BJC Values Employee for October

Parkland Health Center (PHC) has announced that Mark Sancegrow has been selected the BJC Values Employee for the month of October. He is a member of the Environmental Services team and has worked at PHC for two years.

Sancegrow's nomination reads in part, “He encompasses our values and goes above and beyond in his duties. He treats everyone with respect, and it is a joy to interact with him. Mark is committed to excellence in everything he does.”

When asked what he enjoys most about his job, Sancegrow replied, “My favorite parts of the job are being able to serve the community and help my co-workers whenever they need assistance. I always come to work willing to roll up my sleeves and get the job done.”

The award came as quite a surprise for Sancegrow. “I had many feelings,” he said upon learning he had been selected as October’s BJC Values Employee. “The two that stood out the most was I felt honored and humble.”

As part of BJC HealthCare, Parkland Health Center employees exhibit the shared values of compassion, respect, excellence, safety, and teamwork.

