PHC's Winch is 'BJC Values Employee' for May

Parkland Health Center has announced that Darlene Winch was selected as the Our BJC Values Employee for the month of May 2021.

She is a registered nurse in Parkland’s Senior Support Center and has worked at Parkland Health Center for 10 years. Winch is married to husband, Wayne, and is the mother of three boys and the grandmother of eight. She enjoys spending time with her family and grandchildren, as well as with her rescue dog, Popcorn.

Winch’s nomination reads in part, “Darlene goes above and beyond her set job description. Beyond conducting intake interviews and finding placement for patients, she takes on patient care for these patients as well. She always presents with a positive work attitude and pride in what she does, whatever that may be at the time. She takes obvious pride in representing Parkland Health Center, and holds other staff to the same accountability.”

Upon learning she had been selected as May’s Our BJC Values Employee, Winch said, “I was very excited and surprised. I feel there are many employees who over the past year with COVID have gone above and beyond.”

After over 10 years with Parkland Health Center, Winch's favorite part of her job is helping people.