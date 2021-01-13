Photo hobbyist loves the outdoors

“Winter is a challenge,” she said. “There’s so much beauty — in spring, summer and fall, especially — for a nature photographer. You can go out every day and take something different. It’s a challenge, but you can find different things that you ordinarily wouldn’t notice — like a mossy creek or a mossy rock.

“You’re grateful for that little bounce of color in the winter. It’s fun and I do a lot more birds in these winter months as well. I would say, as a nature photographer, my busiest months are April and October. I’m a flower nut — I love wildflowers — so, of course that’s in April, but I love the fall colors too.”

Cummings has a message for any would-be photographer who might be hesitant, for whatever reason, to take a leap of faith and start living their dream.

“I just hope that anyone who has an interest in photography gets out there and spends some time taking some pictures — whether you like to do people or you like to do still life or you like to, as I do, go out in nature,” she said. “Not everyone can be an artist, that’s true, but everyone can be a hobbyist and have fun with it. I think it’s the most relaxing, most creative thing that a person can do — to get out there and do some of those things that they always wished they could do. Just try it!”

