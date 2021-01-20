Pierce to speak at Thursday's chamber luncheon

"Out of concern for everyone's health and safety we will be implementing a few precautions," she said. "To accommodate the recommended physical distancing additional tables will be added to the Centene Center lobby, with half the number of chairs at each table and boxed lunches will be waiting for you at the table. This means our attendance is limited to the first 50 people who make a reservation.

"We are requiring a non-refundable pre-paid $10 reservation for lunch to alleviate the handling of money and lines. If you do not plan to eat and would like to attend, please let us know and we will get you registered and count you in our totals. When you register on our website you will be prompted to enter your payment information.

"We are strongly recommending you wear a mask until you are safely seated at your table, and hand sanitizer will be readily available. We are so happy to be able to safely meet again with you all."

The Business & Community Luncheon is one of the standard networking opportunities of the Farmington Regional Chamber. It meets on the third Thursday of every month to offer members the chance to learn more about the region and business issues, as well as network with their fellow chamber members.

