Pierce to speak at Thursday's chamber luncheon

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce is holding an "in-person" Business & Community Luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Centene Center.
The guest speaker will be Christy Pierce, Farmington High School business instructor who will be speaking on the topic of INCubator.edu.
"We invite our members to come learn more about this innovative new class," said Candy Hente, the chamber's executive director. "INCubator.edu is a full-year course and offers an authentic entrepreneurship experience as students build a business. Students make mistakes, take risks, and learn to adapt. They develop their own product or service startup to gain investment funds in a final shark-tank style pitch event.
"Real entrepreneurs and industry experts serve as volunteer coaches and mentors guiding student teams through the processes of developing hypotheses about a business concept, testing those hypotheses, adapting, and continually learning and improving. Farmington High School will be the first school in the state of Missouri to offer the INCubator.edu class.
In addition to Ms. Pierce's program, the chamber will also be installing the chamber's 2021-2022 board of directors.
Hente noted that, due to concerns regarding COVID-19 transmission, the number of people allowed to attend the meeting will be limited and other safety measures will be put in place.
"Out of concern for everyone's health and safety we will be implementing a few precautions," she said. "To accommodate the recommended physical distancing additional tables will be added to the Centene Center lobby, with half the number of chairs at each table and boxed lunches will be waiting for you at the table. This means our attendance is limited to the first 50 people who make a reservation.
"We are requiring a non-refundable pre-paid $10 reservation for lunch to alleviate the handling of money and lines. If you do not plan to eat and would like to attend, please let us know and we will get you registered and count you in our totals. When you register on our website you will be prompted to enter your payment information.
"We are strongly recommending you wear a mask until you are safely seated at your table, and hand sanitizer will be readily available. We are so happy to be able to safely meet again with you all."
The Business & Community Luncheon is one of the standard networking opportunities of the Farmington Regional Chamber. It meets on the third Thursday of every month to offer members the chance to learn more about the region and business issues, as well as network with their fellow chamber members.
