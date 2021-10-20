Pine Ridge II senior adult apartments holds open house

Pine Ridge II, a senior adult apartment complex located at 230 W. Pine St. in Farmington, held an open house from 4:30-6 p.m. Oct. 13, to celebrate the new apartment complex, which is located across the street from the first Pine Ridge apartment complex.

Guests were invited to tour the apartments, enjoy refreshments, and meet the staff.

Greeting visitors in the apartment complex's community room was Pine Ridge II Manager Crystal Reed.

"Pine Ridge II are senior living apartments for adults 55 years of age and older," she said. "We opened 24 new apartments and we have four that are still available. They are all two-bedroom apartments with a kitchen. We furnish the microwave, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and washer and dryer."

Also present for the open house was East Missouri Action Agency Executive Director Keri McCrorey.

"East Missouri Action Agency is a general partner and limited partner in the Pine Ridge II project," she said. "We are also providing supporting services here at the complex. We will have staffers up here two hours a week. They will do activities with the seniors and make sure they're enrolled in programs that they are eligible for."