I am the kind of person who doesn’t always want to pay a guide when I go somewhere to fish or hunt. Most, if not all, places that you travel have public areas to use for outdoor activities. This is no different from living somewhere in town and not having private ground to use for your outdoor adventures. With some research, you can be successful in both hunting and fishing all by yourself without spending a small fortune on a so-called professional.

I have traveled to almost every state and several other countries around the world. In most of my travels, I have carried some sort of fishing rod. Whenever my wife says, ‘We're going here on vacation,’ I immediately look up the laws for where we are going — and then what a license costs. If it's saltwater, there is usually a website that will tell me what fish is traveling in that area at the time I’m going to be there. Then I start getting into all the details.

Years ago, this wasn’t possible. Now, I start looking for public fishing areas where I can get to where the fish are without a boat. When you are looking for saltwater fish, it can sometimes be difficult, but if you have Google Maps, you can zoom in and look at how close the reefs or mangroves are to the beaches and find out if there’s a way you can wade or walk there. There are private beaches all around the world where owners get really excited about people trespassing on their property.

There are other things you need to think about when you’re in areas where you aren’t familiar with the wildlife and plants. There are a lot of different critters everywhere. You could end up in a bad situation by getting in a hurry if you are not familiar with critters in the area like jellyfish, sharks, venomous snakes, and lizards. There can also be a wide variety of plants that can be hazardous as well. Here in Missouri, we have poison ivy, poison oak, poison sumac, and quite a few venomous snakes.

I have had some of the most successful DIY largemouth bass fishing trips on the road by picking out a public pond somewhere when I had the time while on the road working. In Detroit, Michigan, years ago, I was working 12-hour days. I would go out a couple of hours before dark and catch a massive number of bass from a small public pond. I had one of my best days bass fishing when I ended up with six fish that weighed over four pounds. All I did was go wade through the weeds and start fishing. The game warden stopped me and was mind-blown by all the fish I was catching. He said everyone else was too busy fishing for smallmouth and walleye.

Am I saying that getting a guide is a bad idea? No, I’m not, but things don’t always work out with your schedule or theirs. Sometimes they’re just too expensive. I have had successful guide trips In Cabo San Lucas and Cancun, but I have also had DIY trips in Florida where I have caught a lot of fish just by doing a bunch of research. Don’t be afraid of doing it yourself. It can be done. Trophy bucks are killed on public ground in Missouri every year. Trophy fish are caught from docks and dams all over the state every year. Doing it all yourself can be more fulfilling than paying someone to tell you what you already know.