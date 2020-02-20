'Play-It-Forward' Zumba Family Dance Party planned

Farmington's first-ever Zumba Family Dance Party will be open to people of all ages and abilities beginning at 7 p.m. March 13, at Long Memorial Hall (City Hall) located at 110 W. Columbia St.
The event is a fundraiser for the all-inclusive playground to be built in Farmington.
It will start with a 45-minute Zumba class taught by licensed instructors Julie Powers, Doug McDermott and Ursula Warren. When the class ends, the music will continue so that people can dance until 9:30 pm. The cost is $10 per person or $35 for a family of four. Additional donations to Play It Forward are also welcome.
While Powers and McDermott are dancing the merengue, cumbia, salsa and other dance steps, Warren will be seated for the entire class to demonstrate modified versions of each song so that anyone in a wheelchair or seated for any reason can also dance with the group.
All participants must sign a registration waiver before dancing. All minors must have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian, and anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. To obtain a waiver in advance, participants will find that on the Zumba Family Dance Party Facebook Event page within the Play It Forward group page the week of the event, or you may contact any of the instructors directly.
“This event will be like a fun wedding reception with great music, but nobody has to get dressed up and nobody has to bring a gift,” Powers stated. “We would love to have the room filled with dancing energy, with all kinds of people having fun and moving their bodies.”
You have free articles remaining.
“When my daughter was still alive, she was in a wheelchair and completely immobile,” Powers said. “We couldn’t get her wheelchair into the playground areas because of the borders and the ground cover, and there was no equipment suitable for her to use without it being very complicated, to say the least.
"This playground will not only be an amazing asset for the kids in wheelchairs and other assistive devices, but also for parents who have equipment that doesn’t allow them to easily engage with their children in a playground environment. What a blessing it will be!”
Play it Forward in the Parkland is a non-profit group with the mission of creating a space for children of all abilities to play alongside their peers.
The endeavor specifically includes replacing and improving upon an existing playground footprint in Engler Park, located in Farmington, county seat of St. Francois County. Current census estimates there are 70,000 residents in the county of which an estimated 17% live with some form of disability. The intent of the program is to ensure the new playground can be used by 100% of the residents.
The proposed all-inclusive playground will be comprised of many amenities that provide traditional and modern methods of play for children including those with physical and sensory disabilities. These items include but are not limited to, a sensory wave climber, slide transfers, zero-entry platform ramps, ADA swing and zip-line, inclusive whirl, freestanding gadget panels, scavenger appliques, poured in play surfacing, and much more. Additional facility upgrades also include providing ADA walkways to compliant restrooms and new ADA parking areas.
The estimated costs are $628,000.00. At this time, an additional $183,000 in funding is needed. This money will come from fundraisers such as the Zumba Family Dance Party, corporate support and grants.
Updates on the project are available by "liking" the Play It Forward page on Facebook. To volunteer assistance for the Play It Forward endeavor, send a Facebook message or email Laura McLean at lkmclean1@gmail.com.
Donations outside the scope of the March 13 event can be mailed to: Play it Forward, 150 Westmount Drive, Farmington, MO 63640. There is also a go-fund me page: Play It Forward All-Inclusive Playground.