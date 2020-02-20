'Play-It-Forward' Zumba Family Dance Party planned

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“When my daughter was still alive, she was in a wheelchair and completely immobile,” Powers said. “We couldn’t get her wheelchair into the playground areas because of the borders and the ground cover, and there was no equipment suitable for her to use without it being very complicated, to say the least.

"This playground will not only be an amazing asset for the kids in wheelchairs and other assistive devices, but also for parents who have equipment that doesn’t allow them to easily engage with their children in a playground environment. What a blessing it will be!”

Play it Forward in the Parkland is a non-profit group with the mission of creating a space for children of all abilities to play alongside their peers.

The endeavor specifically includes replacing and improving upon an existing playground footprint in Engler Park, located in Farmington, county seat of St. Francois County. Current census estimates there are 70,000 residents in the county of which an estimated 17% live with some form of disability. The intent of the program is to ensure the new playground can be used by 100% of the residents.