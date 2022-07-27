Plein Air Competition plans 'redo'

The Plein Air Competition held July 9 at the Farmington Community Garden will have a "redo" July 30 due to rain interrupting the first event.

The garden is located at the corner of Boyce Street and Perrine Road, adjacent to the water tower. Artists of all ages are welcome and the event will once again take place from 7 a.m. until noon.

Live music and refreshments are again planned. Participating artists will not only have a space to display their business cards, but each of them will be given the opportunity to display their work at the Farmington Public Library for two months beginning Aug. 5. Each of the artists will also be able to donate a piece of artwork to be featured at the tax-deductible "Help the Hungry" auction held in November.

Since many artists were unable to complete their paintings on the 9th, the prizes were not awarded and are still available. First State Community Bank is providing a $100 prize for the first-place champion, $50 for the second-place winner and $25 for the third-place finisher.

Dianne Dickerson will not be painting at this event, but plans to socialize with her fellow painters. She noted that there is a welcome new addition to this event never available before — every artist that participates will also receive a free frame for a painting.

“One of our artists is also a carpenter,” she said. “Ed and Wendy Pultz enjoyed it so much they volunteered to pay for the framing of one piece of each of the works.”

Dickerson stressed that new artists of all ages are welcome — even if they did not participate in the first event.

En plein air, a French phrase meaning "in the open air," describes the process of painting a landscape outdoors. The term defines both a simple technical approach and a whole artistic credo: of truth to sensory reality, a refusal to mythologize or fictionalize landscape, and a commitment to the idea of the artist as creative laborer rather than exalted master. Today, en plein air painting is what much of the public pictures when they imagine an artist at work, and is favored by many semi-professional and amateur artists.

For more information, contact Dianne Dickerson at 573-330-0230.