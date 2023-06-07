The Second Annual Plein Air at the Community Garden will be held from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 17 in the Farmington Community Garden, located under the water tower at the corner of Perrine and Boyce streets.

Plein air, a French term that translates to “open air” in English, is the practice of creating art outdoors and from the observation of nature. It gained popularity in the mid-19th century when advancements in portable painting materials made it easier for artists to work outside of the studio.

Local artist Dianne Dickerson is encouraging anyone interested in participating — whether first-timers or artists experienced in plein air painting to come to the park for a day of art and fun in the outdoors.

“There will be refreshments, music, prizes, and a 4-H kid’s art station in the Children’s Garden,” she said. “Also, all participants will have the opportunity to display their work at the ‘Art in the Garden’ Art Show that will be held in September and October at the Farmington Public Library. Everybody is free to attend and participate.”

According to Dickerson, the day will feature coffee and donuts in the morning, as well as musical entertainment provided by Marshal James. Cash prizes will also be awarded courtesy of First State Community Bank. Adults have a chance to win $100, $65, and $45, while children under 15 years of age, can win $50, $25, and $15 for their artistic efforts.

“Bring your own sack lunch and make it a picnic,” Dickerson said. “We also encourage people to bring a thermos filled with water because summertime in Missouri can sometimes get hot.”

For more information, contact Dianne at 573-330-0230 or Melanie at 573-915-4427. In case of rain, the event will be rescheduled to June 24.