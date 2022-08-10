Plein Air finishes competition after previous 'rainout'

After its original date was rained out, the Farmington Plein Air event took place last Saturday in the city's Community Garden, located at the intersection of Boyce and Perrine.

Derek Gollaher of Farmington won the first place prize of $100; Joshua Gann of Farmington won $50 for coming in second place; and Michelle Spencer of Festus won $25 for her third place finish.

Because Spencer said she enjoyed the event "so much," she donated her prize money to the Community Garden. All children who attended the plein air competition received participation ribbons. The cash prizes were donated by First State Community Bank, with Jane Cook of Bonne Terre judging the paintings.

Sponsors Wendy and Ed Pultz had frames made for all the works, from the youngest artist at under two years of age to the oldest at 75. The frames were created by Joshua Gann who participated in the event by painting his own work.

Dianne Dickerson who envisioned the event thanked Melanie Montgomery "for all the behind the scenes work for the event and keeping the Community Garden going." Thanks was also given to Becky Eaker who "helped with signing artists in and answering questions on the days of the events."

“The ‘Singing Troubadour,’ Marshall James, not only wrote an original song for the event but our brushes were beating with his melodies,” Dickerson said. “So many people said they never had music at a plein air before and thought it was really neat.”

The artwork will be on display at the Farmington Public Library through Sept. 30.