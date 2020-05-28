Plummer named Star Service Team Member
Plummer named Star Service Team Member

Plummer named Star Service Team Member

Gabby Plummer

Parkland Health Center has announced that Gabby Plummer, RN, BSN, has been selected as the ICARE Star Service Team Member for May. She is a nurse on the medical/surgical floor and has worked at Parkland Health Center for four years.

Plummer’s nomination reads in part, “Gabby is an excellent nurse who continues to go above and beyond in both patient care and teamwork with her fellow employees. She is kind and compassionate to her patients. Gabby demonstrates the true definition of dedication and teamwork, and she deserves to be recognized for her continuous hard work.”

When asked what she enjoys most about her job, Plummer replied, “I have the opportunity to be part of my patients’ journeys, whether it is coping with a new diagnosis, recovering from surgery, or dealing with an acute illness. As nurses, we are often helping people through their most vulnerable times, and it is so rewarding to see the difference we make by the time the patient is discharged. I also work with an incredible team. Here at Parkland Health Center, we truly value teamwork and we know it takes a village. I couldn't ask for better people to work with.”

Upon learning of her selection for the ICARE Star Service award, Plummer said, “I felt both surprised and honored. I still cannot believe I was selected, but I know I couldn’t provide the care and service I am able to without my team beside me and our awesome leadership.”

ICARE is Parkland Health Center’s patient experience service initiative, and the acronym represents the following values: Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.

