Podiatrist joins Parkland Health Center medical staff

Thomas Kirisits, DPM, is a licensed podiatrist who recently joined the medical staff of Parkland Health Center. His practice is part of the BJC Medical Group Medical Arts Clinic, and he is currently accepting new patients.

Dr. Kirisits earned his medical degree at Temple School of Podiatry, followed by a residency at Central Medical Center in St. Louis. What sets him apart from other providers is his ability to truly listen to what patients have to say. He is an excellent diagnostician who is conservative in his treatment plans.

Patients ages 12 and older can visit Dr. Kirisits for treatment of diabetic wounds, osteomyelitis, Achilles tendon ruptures, bunions, hammertoe, heel pain and plantar fasciitis. He also has expertise in ankle surgery, diabetic foot care and general podiatry.

Dr. Kirisits has partnered with fellow Medical Arts Clinic podiatrist Dr. Christopher Sloan to provide a full suite of podiatric care options to patients in our community. “Our clinic is organized and efficient,” said Kirisits. “Myself and our other board-certified podiatrists are available Monday through Friday in the clinic and seven days a week on the hospital floors.”

Dr. Kirisits sees patients at Medical Arts Clinic, located at 1103 W. Liberty Street, Suite 4050A, in Farmington. To make an appointment, patients may call 573-756-6751.

