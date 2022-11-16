POINT RESTAURANT HOLDS RIBBON-CUTTING

The Pointe Restaurant, 4215 Hunt Road in Farmington, held its ribbon cutting and grand opening Nov. 3. The public is invited to explore Farmington’s newest upscale dining experience that provides its guests with panoramic views, a spacious dining room, and generous outdoor patio. Diners will also appreciate the classic charm of their prior visits, as well as its modern transformation. Chef Chris Stein brings an outstanding gourmet menu featuring premium steak and seafood dishes, while the bar offers favorites and exclusive wine and spirit selections.