Police chief gives annual report to city council

With opioid abuse exploding across the country, officers responded to 53 drug overdose incidents — 21 of which were heroin.

"One of the 53 drug overdose incidents resulted in death," Baker said. "The police and fire departments have been trained to administer NARCAN, and it was utilized 18 times successfully in reviving overdose victims."

He also reminded council members that his department continues to be a drop-off center for unwanted prescription medications.

Pointing out that crime is generally broken down into two categories — crimes against property and crimes against persons — Baker said, "Crimes against property include burglary, motor vehicle theft and stealing — felonies/misdemeanors combined — account for approximately 71% of our overall crimes statistics. These types of crimes are generally 'crimes of opportunity' and can be reduced significantly if citizens would lock their automobiles and residences.

According to Baker, serious crimes against persons such as homicides, rape and robbery continue to be less than 2% of the city's overall crime statistics.