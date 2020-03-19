Police chief gives annual report to city council

Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker appeared before the Farmington City Council at its March 12 meeting to present his annual departmental report.
Addressing the board, Baker said, "The Farmington Police Department responded to 17,882 calls for service in 2019 a 10% decrease from 2018. From the reported calls for service, the police department generated 4,132 incident reports, or approximately 11.5 per day. A large percentage of the incident reports required followup investigation and additional supplemental reports."
Over the course of 2019, Baker said his department made 1,392 arrests which totals around 3.8 arrests per day. Additionally, officers responded to and investigated 785 motor vehicle crashes — a 2% decrease from 2018.
"The department initiated 6,201 traffic stops, as well as issued 2,421 traffic summons and 7,162 traffic warnings in 2019," Baker said. "Our officers do not have a citation quota, but they are required to conduct traffic enforcement and stop motorists who are disobeying traffic related laws and ordinances."
From the initiated traffic stops, the chief noted that his officers arrested 70 motorists for driving while intoxicated, as well as 15 others for other alcohol related incidents such as; underage possession, public intoxication, etc.
"The police department investigated 227 drug-related incidents and from those investigations made 201 arrests," Baker said. "Methamphetamine possession was the most prevalent drug abused, although we had several incidents involving possession of marijuana, prescription medication and heroin."
You have free articles remaining.
With opioid abuse exploding across the country, officers responded to 53 drug overdose incidents — 21 of which were heroin.
"One of the 53 drug overdose incidents resulted in death," Baker said. "The police and fire departments have been trained to administer NARCAN, and it was utilized 18 times successfully in reviving overdose victims."
He also reminded council members that his department continues to be a drop-off center for unwanted prescription medications.
Pointing out that crime is generally broken down into two categories — crimes against property and crimes against persons — Baker said, "Crimes against property include burglary, motor vehicle theft and stealing — felonies/misdemeanors combined — account for approximately 71% of our overall crimes statistics. These types of crimes are generally 'crimes of opportunity' and can be reduced significantly if citizens would lock their automobiles and residences.
According to Baker, serious crimes against persons such as homicides, rape and robbery continue to be less than 2% of the city's overall crime statistics.
"There was one homicide reported in 2019, which was cleared," he said. "There were 10 reported rapes, nine of which were cleared by arrest or request for prosecution. In all reported rapes, the victim knew the assailant — there were no random acts of violence. There were five reported robberies — three of which were cleared by arrest and one was determined to be unfounded.
"In summary, history has shown that crime in the city of Farmington does not increase significantly on a year-to-year basis. We do see slight increases and decreases in specific crime categories. Crimes against property especially theft remains a concern. We need to minimize the opportunity by locking our homes and vehicles.
"And finally, Farmington continues to be a safe community to live in. Year after year, serious crimes against persons such as homicide, rape and robbery continue to be less than 2% of our overall crime statistics."
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com