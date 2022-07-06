Police station dedicated on Fourth of July, tours

This story originally appeared in the Tuesday, July 7, 1992, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

While millions of Americans were celebrating our nation’s 216th birthday, Farmington held a birthday celebration of its own with the formal dedication ceremony of the new police station on Saturday, July 4.

Located at 310 Ste. Genevieve Avenue in downtown Farmington, the new facility is 10,000 square feet of modern convenience and efficiency. The new building is slightly more than five times as large as the previous station and will employ 26 full-time employees.

Features of the new facility include a classroom for in-house training, two soundproof distraction-proof interrogation rooms with two-way mirrors, a DARE office, a conference room, and two prisoner processing cells.

The station’s communications center offers state-of-the-art monitoring equipment and the dispatching service is completely computerized. With two dispatching stations, the dispatchers are able to monitor surveillance screens and watch prisoners being held in the processing cells while attending to other duties. The dispatchers also monitor the 911 emergency system, and local businesses’ burglar alarm systems — a statewide service for rapid checking of driver’s licenses, registration and criminal history.

An enclosed sallyport allows the communications officer to open the garage door when a prisoner is being brought in and close the door before the prisoner is taken from the police car. The policemen then secure weapons in four metal boxes inside the garage. There are three surveillance cameras in the garage which the dispatchers monitor. From here the prisoner is taken to the processing area for a breath analysis and fingerprinting.

Police Chief Bob Oder expects the new location of the police station to improve its visibility within the community. Because of its central location, efficiency is also expected to improve. With the increase in visibility, an increase of individuals coming in off the street is also a possibility.

Right now, the new facility is more space than the police department needs but due to the rising population and economic growth the city of Farmington continues to experience, a station of this size could possibly thwart the need for expansion over the next 15-20 years.

The movement for a new police station started two years ago when the City Council began investigating building a new facility.

Saturday’s dedication included a flag ceremony conducted by members of VFW Post #5896. The members presented the police station with an 8’ x 12’ flag, the largest flag flying in the city of Farmington. The Post also fired a 21-gun salute with seven World War I- and World War II-era rifles. The rifles fired three times each, shooting 30.06 blanks.

In dedicating the new station, Police Chief Bob Oder said, “This building does not belong to the police department, this building belongs to the citizens of Farmington, without your support we would not be in here today.”

Oder thanked the city of Farmington for allowing the department to occupy such a fine facility and invited those present to take a tour of the building after the ceremony.

Farmington Mayor Michael O’Brien said during the ceremony, “I’m pleased to stand before this wonderful new facility that was proposed by the City Council and approved by the voters.”

O’Brien went on to say that anyone who had been in the old facility knows how terribly cramped it was and “until the occupation of this building, Farmington had not granted that same privilege (human treatment) to its police department. I know everybody is delighted for this structure to be here.

“As a taxpayer, I’m very proud of this new building. As mayor, I’m very proud of this new building. As mayor, I’m proud to be a part of the administration which finally saw this project through to completion,” he said.

In closing, the mayor thanked architects Booker and Associates, chosen specifically because of their expertise in designing this type of Structure, the contractor, Paul Brockmiller, all ancillary workers, Chip Peterson, former mayor Floyd Hager, and all who actively supported the bond issue which made the facility a reality.

An honored guest at the dedication was 153rd District Representative Jim Graham.

After the dedication, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to officially open the police station.