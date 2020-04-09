Positive attitude will help yourself, others

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Greetings Friends of the 144!

During this difficult time, it can be hard to keep a positive attitude. However, keeping a positive attitude will not only help you but others around you. You may not be able to get out with friends and family, but you can still enjoy your morning coffee with them. Pick up the phone and call someone you haven’t talked to in a while you are having your morning coffee. They will appreciate the call. Please remember to check on any living alone to make sure they are doing alright.

House to resume session to OK supplemental budget

Members of the Missouri House of Representatives will return to the Missouri State Capitol building on Wednesday, April 8 to approve a supplemental budget bill that will provide vital funding for the state’s efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19. House members had approved a version of the bill with funding for coronavirus efforts before Congress had approved the federal stimulus package. The House and Senate are now set to agree on a new version of the bill that will contain additional funding the state will receive from the stimulus bills.